Fly with us around the world!

To Our Museum Community and the General Public:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Aviation Museum of N.H. will be closed to the public until June 5, 2020. This decision was made by the Museum's board of directors in support of public health efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus/COVID-19. We currently aren't aware of any cases of Coronavirus exposure among our visitors, volunteers, or staff. However, board members chose to temporarily close the Aviation Museum to minimize the risk to all in our community as well as the general public. We plan to resume our regular schedule of public hours Friday June 5, 2020, subject to further evaluation. For updates, check this Web site or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhahs

Questions? Please call the Aviation Museum at (603) 669-4820 or e-mail Executive Director Jeff Rapsis at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Update on Student Plane-Build Project

As of Monday, March 16, 2020, the Manchester School of Technology is closed due to the coronavirus threat. During this time, our student plane-building partnership is on hold, as the health of our students and volunteers is of prime importance. We look forward to resuming the aircraft build as soon as conditions permit, and will provide update as this situation develops.

Must-see TV!

Thanks to Erin Fehlau and the crew at New Hampshire Chronicle for the segment on our student plane-building project that aired on Tuesday, Jan. 7. If you missed it, here's a link to it online: CLICK HERE. We could use your support! To learn more about our hands-on plane-building partnership with the Manchester School of Technology, and to find out how you can help, read on!

Museum Bringing VAN's RV-12iS Build Program To Manchester Schools

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, along with the Manchester School of Technology and Tango Flight, is developing a program in which a team of high school students will build and complete an actual flyable airplane during the 2019-20 school year, and then another aircraft each school year following that.

In a rapidly changing global economy, it's important that education provides young people with the tools, training, and ability to think creatively and to innovate. For students at the Manchester School of Technology, the experience of building an actual flyable airplane will provide a unique capstone project — one that takes STEM-related disciplines such as math, science, and engineering out of the classroom and into the practical realities of the workshop. The Aviation Museum's student plane-build partnership with the Manchester School of Technology and Tango Flight will involve the community in supporting STEM-related projects to prepare young people for tomorrow. It allows everyone to work together in an exciting, challenging, and possibly life-changing way. FOR MORE INFO CONTACT JEFF RAPSIS: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire Welcomes You!

Our mission is to preserve New Hampshire aviation history through dynamic and hands-on exhibits and programs. We engage the public through learning opportunities in aviation science and technology. The museum offers a unique cultural experience, that inspires aviation enthusiasm in people of all ages.

Hours & Admission

Friday and Saturday – 10 am to 4 pm; Sunday – 1 pm to 4 pm



Admission information here.

Group Tours and School Outreach Program Open other days & times for groups and special events. Please call to make arrangements for your group tour, or if your school would like to schedule us to come to you! Read more about Outreach here.

27 Navigator Road (re-named from 13 East Perimeter Road), Londonderry, NH (east side of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport). Click here for a map and directions to the Museum.